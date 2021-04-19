The White Stripes Announce ‘Seven Nation Army’ Remix, NFT Release

The White Stripes have announced that the Glitch Mob remix of their 2003 hit single “Seven Nation Army” will officially be coming to streaming services this Friday, April 23rd. The Glitch Mob first remixed the song in 2011.

In addition to its release on streaming services, the single will also be receiving a one-sided seven-inch single in June with an etching of the Third Man Records logo on the B-side, as well as a limited-edition red vinyl version available at Third Man Nashville, Detroit, and select independent record stores that same month. Pre-orders for the standard black vinyl version of the seven-inch will begin on April 23rd via thirdmanstore.com.

In conjunction with the release, the White Stripes and the Glitch Mob have teamed up with Strangeloop Studios to create an exclusive NFT collection, available on Wednesday, April 21st at 1:30 pm ET exclusively via Nifty Gateway. The collection features six unique pieces of art, including a one-of-one full song visualizer as well as the seven-inch vinyl test pressing of the remix.

Third Man Records recently reissued the White Stripes’ White Blood Cells for the album’s 20th anniversary. The reissue package includes a red vinyl LP containing 13 previously unreleased tracks from the 2001 album sessions, as well as a white vinyl LP containing a previously unreleased live recording from Headliner’s in Louisville, Kentucky.