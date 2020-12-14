The White Stripes Release Two Classic ‘SNL’ Performances Online

The White Stripes continue their Greatest Hits release celebration with two classic Saturday Night Live performances, which have been uploaded to NBC.com as well as the band’s official YouTube channel.

Both performances, “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground” and “We’re Going to Be Friends,” are from Jack and Meg White’s one and only musical guest slot as a band on SNL, during the October 19th, 2002 episode hosted by the late John McCain.

Additionally, the White Stripes have released a whole slew of international single B-sides to digital streaming services, including live versions of “The Denial Twist” and “Lovesick,” an acoustic version of “You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do as You’re Told),” and the High Contrast mix version of “Blue Orchid.” See the full list of B-sides below.

The band have also released an 11-track live album, The White Stripes Live at 40 Watt, recorded on September 27th, 1999, at the 40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia. The album is available exclusively via the official Third Man Records Bandcamp through Sunday, December 20th. Proceeds will directly benefit Fair Fight, the voter participation advocacy group founded by Stacey Abrams, and their ongoing work to protect the rights of eligible voters in the upcoming Georgia runoff elections.

Just last week, the White Stripes unveiled two other classic live performances, this time from the Get Behind Me Satan era.

The White Stripes Digital B-Sides

1. “You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told) [Acoustic]” – “You Don’t Know What Love Is (You Just Do As You’re Told)” b-side

2. “Lovesick (Live at the Forum)” – “Fell In Love With A Girl” b-side

3. “Shelter of Your Arms” – “The Denial Twist” b-side

4. “The Denial Twist (Live)” – “The Denial Twist” b-side

5. “As Ugly As I Seem (Live)” – “The Denial Twist” b-side

6. “Good to Me” – “Seven Nation Army” b-side

7. “Black Jack Davey” – “Seven Nation Army” b-side

8. “Jolene (Live Under Blackpool Lights)” – “Jolene (Live Under Blackpool Lights)” Single

9. “Black Math (Live Under Blackpool Lights)” – “Jolene (Live Under Blackpool Lights)” b-side

10. “Do (Live Under Blackpool Lights)” – “Jolene (Live Under Blackpool Lights)” b-side

11. “Screwdriver (Live)” – “My Doorbell” b-side

12. “St. Ides of March” – “The Hardest Button To Button” b-side

13. “Who’s a Big Baby?” – “Blue Orchid” b-side

14. “You’ve Got Her in Your Pocket (Live from Belfast)” – “Blue Orchid” b-side

15. “Blue Orchid (High Contrast Mix)” – “Blue Orchid” b-side

16. “Though I Hear You Calling, I Will Not Answer” – “Blue Orchid” b-side

17. “Who’s to Say” – “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself” b-side

18. “I’m Finding It Harder to Be a Gentleman (Live on BBC Radio 1, John Peel Show)” – “I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself” b-side