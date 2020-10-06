The White Stripes Announce Greatest Hits Album for December Release

The White Stripes are rolling out a greatest hits album set for release on December 4th via Columbia and Jack White’s Third Man Records.

The White Stripes Greatest Hits, the first-ever anthology from Jack and Meg White, highlights 26 of the Detroit duo’s iconic songs, from their start in the late Nineties to their MTV and Grammy success throughout the 2000s. So far, in keeping with classic White Stripes mystery, the band has revealed only one song — “Ball and Biscuit” — that will be featured on the 26-song tracklist; more tracks will be revealed at a later date. To coincide with the announcement, the band released a never-before-seen performance video of “Ball and Biscuit” (above), from their Shibuya-AX show in Tokyo, Japan, on October 22nd, 2003.

Additionally, as part of the compilation release, all of the White Stripes’ music videos will be upgraded to high definition and released on the White Stripes YouTube channel in December.

The album is available for preorder on CD, 2xLP 150-gram black vinyl, and digitally (streaming and download). A deluxe limited edition colored vinyl variant of The White Stripes Greatest Hits is also available as part of Third Man Records’ Vault Package #46. More special releases associated with independent record stores will be announced at a later date.