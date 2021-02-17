The White Stripes Drop Full 2005 ‘From the Basement’ Performance

Fresh off the release of their greatest hits compilation, the White Stripes have revealed the full video of their From the Basement performance.

The performance was recorded in November 2005 at London’s Maida Vale Studios, made by Basement co-creator Nigel Godrich and director Sophie Muller. It originally aired on the series’ pilot in 2007, alongside performances by Thom Yorke (later, Radiohead released In Rainbows — From the Basement and The King of Limbs: Live from the Basement).

The duo’s set consists of tracks from 2005’s Get Behind Me Satan, including “Blue Orchid,” “Forever for Her (Is Over for Me),” “As Ugly As I Seem,” Little Ghost,” and “Red Rain” (sadly, they didn’t perform “The Denial Twist”). They also covered Captain Beefheart’s “Party of Special Things to Do.”

“The dream of From the Basement is to capture great performances with the most direct and beautiful coverage possible, both sonically and visually,” Godrich said in a statement. “We were so fortunate early on to have the support of Jack and Meg who instinctively understood the concept of the show and so came to be part of it. As a result, we have this amazing snapshot of their fantastic energy and style. It’s an intimate and direct performance, something magic, powerful and special. A day I will not forget.”

“Everything fell into place very quickly, and because of Meg and Jack’s ease and natural chemistry with each other I could just shoot what I saw,” Muller said. “Whatever it was between them made it very simple, but so, so special and it was an honor to be there. I just love this electrifying performance.”

Added Jack White: “It was beautifully filmed and the sound quality makes a performance on a regular TV show sound like a wax cylinder recording. No host. Thank God.”

The band released The White Stripes Greatest Hits last December; they revealed the tracklist via a crossword puzzle. Last week, they dropped a 2001 performance of “Fell In Love With A Girl/Let’s Shake Hands” from Later…with Jools Holland.