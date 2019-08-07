The White Stripes Plot 20th Anniversary Reissue of Debut LP

Jack White’s Third Man Records will release a 20th anniversary edition of the White Stripes’ self-titled debut LP. The White Stripes XX will be available as part of the label’s Vault subscription service, and the deadline to sign up for the package is October 31st at 1 a.m. ET.

The reissue, newly mixed by White at his Nashville Third Man Studios, will feature previously unreleased studio outtakes, a DVD including two 1999 shows in Michigan, live LP documenting a show in Raleigh, North Carolina and a 24-page booklet with photos, flyers, lyrics, receipts and other archival material.

Third Man previewed the collection with “Little Red Book,” a studio cover of Burt Bacharach’s “My Little Red Book” featuring a snarled lead vocal and rabid garage-punk power chords.

The package also includes multiple versions (including an acoustic demo) of “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground,” the track later featured on the band’s acclaimed 2001 album, White Blood Cells. It also features alternate takes of songs like “Jimmy the Exploder,” “I Fought Piranhas,” “Screwdriver,” “Sugar Never Tasted So Good” and “Why Can’t You Be Nicer to Me?”

In 2018, White released his third solo LP, Boarding House Reach. He recently reunited with the Raconteurs for Help Us Stranger, the band’s third album (and first in 11 years); the quartet are currently promoting the record on a North American tour that continues August 10th at the Railbird Festival in Lexington, Kentucky.