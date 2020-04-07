The Weeknd Throws a Drug-Fueled Confetti Party in ‘Until I Bleed Out’ Video

The Weeknd has shared another Anton Tammi-directed visual for “Until I Bleed Out,” from his latest album, After Hours.

The clip sees the Weeknd at a drugged-up, confetti-covered party in an old movie palace. As he struggles to stand upright amid all the technicolor papier-mache, he finds that the ground is moving in circles.

After Hours is the Weeknd’s first new album since 2016’s Starboy. Previous visuals from the LP include “Heartless,” “Blinding Lights,” “After Hours” and “In Your Eyes.” The Weeknd has also shared a deluxe version of the album with three new bonus tracks — “Nothing Compares,” “Missed You” and “Final Lullaby” — as well as four new remixes from Oneohtrix Point Never, Chromatics, the Blaze and DaHeala.

Outside of music, the Weeknd appeared on Saturday Night Live in early March (before the show ceased production due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and performed “Blinding Lights” and “Scared to Live.” He recently announced that he’ll be co-writing an episode of the television series American Dad. Last year, he played a supporting role as himself in the Safdie brothers film Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler.