The Weeknd Returns With New ‘Take My Breath’ Video

The Weeknd has released the video for his pulsating new song, “Take My Breath.” It’s the first single from his upcoming album, which is the follow-up to his 2020 smash, After Hours.

In the Cliqua-directed clip, which comes with an epilepsy warning, the singer is seen walking outside in a dawn setting and also down a hallway before he emerges in a club with pulsating strobe lights and dancing. He hooks up with a love interest as they dance and share breaths from an oxygen tank. Later his breath is literally taken away as he’s strangled by his paramour’s braids.

“It’s like a dream/What she feels with me/She loves to be on the edge,” he sings. “Her fantasy is OK with me/Then suddenly, baby says, ‘Take my breath, away/And make it last forever, babe/Do it now or never, babe.”

The Weeknd teased “Take My Breath” earlier this week in a commercial for the Olympics featuring Team USA’s women’s track and field team. He also shared an instrumental teaser, which paired the song — with its thumping drums and tangled synths — with footage of vast landscapes and a rising sun.

The Weeknd spoke a bit about his new music in an interview with GQ published Monday, August 2nd. In the piece, he described the sound of his new album as “Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets the-best-night-of-your-fucking-life party records.” He added, “It’s the album I’ve always wanted to make.”

Last month, the singer appeared on Belly’s “Better Believe,” which also features Young Thug. He also recently announced plans to develop a new HBO series alongside Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The Weeknd will star in, co-write, and executive-produce the show.