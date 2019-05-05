The Weeknd, SZA, Travis Scott Drop ‘Game of Thrones’-Inspired ‘Power Is Power’ Video

Ahead of tonight’s much anticipated post-Battle of Winterfell episode of Game of Thrones, the Weeknd, SZA and Travis Scott have dropped their new video for “Power Is Power,” their collaboration for the all-star GoT-inspired For the Throne album.

The video finds the Weeknd emulating Jon Snow, SZA donning Daenerys grab and Scott sitting atop the Iron Throne as key sequences from Game of Thrones plays in the background.

For the Throne features new songs from an eclectic mix of artists like Mumford & Sons, the National, Rosalia, Maren Morris, Ellie Goulding, A$AP Rocky and more. Rolling Stone recently spoke to Jeff Peters, HBO’s Vice President of Licensing and Retail, about the quasi-soundtrack.

“Strategically, it was all about going after artists that we knew would be fans. It was arguably the most important thing in the process, because we wanted to make sure that artist, one, had the ability to be as direct as they wanted to be or interpret in any way that they felt the songs represented the show, but it only makes sense when an artist watches the show,” Peters said.

As for “Power Is Power,” “We knew Abel [Tesfaye] was a fan of the show. It was something that we sort of always danced around,” Columbia Records’ Imran Majid told Rolling Stone.

“We knew that he was in the studio making a new album. With his schedule, it could’ve been a long shot. Our chairman Ron Perry, who has a pre-existing relationship with Abel from running Songs Publishing… We were at dinner one night. It was like, ‘Why don’t we just hit him up?’ So he texted Abel being like, ‘Dude, are you into doing this song for this inspired by soundtrack?’ And he immediately responded and said he was down.”