The Weeknd Super Bowl Halftime Doc ‘The Show’ Heads to Showtime

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl LV halftime performance will be the focus of the new Showtime documentary The Show that goes behind the scenes of the 13-minute gig.

The 90-minute Pepsi-produced documentary, directed by Nadia Hallgren, will air later this year. Pepsi also dropped a teaser for the upcoming film.

The Show will showcase the months of planning that went into the halftime show — watched by an audience of nearly 100 million — as well as an in-depth look into the Jesse Collins’ Super Bowl production.

“Anchored by the Weeknd’s dynamic performance, The Show is a worthy snapshot of the tremendous artistry and effort that goes into the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show,” Showtime’s Executive Vice President Content Acquisition said in a statement. “Jesse Collins has been absolutely passionate about this project, and Nadia Hallgren brings the kind of energy and insight that will make this behind-the-scenes look a transformative experience and something unique for Showtime viewers.”

Hallgren added: “This historic year with Jesse Collins as the first Black EP of the Halftime Show brought an opportunity to tell a new story. We get a window into the process of a diverse team of executives and creatives working at the highest level, in front of and behind the camera. It’s fun to see these masters at work while they also uplift others. I hope this can inspire people to pursue big dreams.”