The Weeknd Recruits Summer Walker for New ‘Best Friend’ Remix

Artists collaborate for first time on remix of Dawn FM track

The Weeknd has enlisted Summer Walker for a remix of “Best Friend,” a track from his 2021 LP Dawn FM.

Walker adds her signature, buttery smooth vocals to the groove-laden track, offering a female perspective to the “Blinding Lights” singer’s song about a casual hookup that unintentionally transforms into something deeper. “Tryna turn the time back/Keep it as a friendship, we already tried that,” she sings. “When you gonna face it?/We’re on the other side/Know too much already.”

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, previously teased the collaboration, proclaiming that Walker “fucking crushed it” in a tweet earlier this week.

The “Best Friend” remix marks the first time the Weeknd and Walker have appeared on a track together. It’s the latest Dawn FM song to get the remix treatment in recent weeks, following Sebastian Ingrosso and Salvatore Ganacci’s take on “How Do I Make You Love Me?,” Kaytranada’s version of “Out of Time,” Mike Dean’s remix of “Starry Eyes,” and Oneohtrix Point Never’s “Dawn FM.”

The Weeknd, currently in the midst of his After Hours Til Dawn tour, recently revealed the trailer for his upcoming HBO series The Idol. 

