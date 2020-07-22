 The Weeknd Looks Back at Career in Animated 'Snowchild' Video - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next YouTube Unveils New Bad Bunny Mini-Documentary Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The Weeknd Looks Back at Career in Animated ‘Snowchild’ Video

Abel Tesfaye teams with Japan’s D’ART Shtajio studio for latest After Hours visual

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Weeknd takes an animated look back at his chameleonic career in Abel Tesfaye’s new video for “Snowchild,” a track off the singer’s After Hours.

The visual — directed by the D’ART Shtajio studio, the first black-owned animation studio in Japan — gives an illustrated look at Tesfaye’s many personas, from his Trilogy beginnings in Toronto through his Starboy era in Hollywood, up until the red-suited, debauched character associated with After Hours.

“Snowchild” follows the videos for “Blinding Lights,” Heartless,” In Your Eyes, “Until I Bleed Out” and the titular short film from After Hours, which was the RS Charts’ top album of the first half of 2020; “Blinding Lights” is the Number Three song of the year so far.

The Weeknd will stay animated when his voice appears on the 200th episode (and Season 10 finale) of Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken, airing Sunday, July 26th. The singer also recently announced the rescheduled itinerary for his 2021 After Hours Tour.

In This Article: The Weeknd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.