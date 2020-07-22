The Weeknd Looks Back at Career in Animated ‘Snowchild’ Video

The Weeknd takes an animated look back at his chameleonic career in Abel Tesfaye’s new video for “Snowchild,” a track off the singer’s After Hours.

The visual — directed by the D’ART Shtajio studio, the first black-owned animation studio in Japan — gives an illustrated look at Tesfaye’s many personas, from his Trilogy beginnings in Toronto through his Starboy era in Hollywood, up until the red-suited, debauched character associated with After Hours.

“Snowchild” follows the videos for “Blinding Lights,” Heartless,” In Your Eyes, “Until I Bleed Out” and the titular short film from After Hours, which was the RS Charts’ top album of the first half of 2020; “Blinding Lights” is the Number Three song of the year so far.

The Weeknd will stay animated when his voice appears on the 200th episode (and Season 10 finale) of Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken, airing Sunday, July 26th. The singer also recently announced the rescheduled itinerary for his 2021 After Hours Tour.