The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B Lead Global Citizen Fest Lineup

The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes and Cardi B will headline the 2018 Global Citizen Festival, set to take place in New York City’s Central Park September 29th.

The festival will also feature Janet Jackson, Janelle Monáe and a special guest performance from John Legend. Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness will host the event, while co-hosts include Forest Whitaker, La La Anthony, Rachel Brosnahan, Naomi Campbell, Cynthia Erivo, Camren Bicondova, Gus Kenworthy and Danai Gurira.

Tickets for the festival are free and can be obtained by joining the Global Citizen movement or downloading the Global Citizen app. Ticket draws will occur throughout the summer and fans will be notified when they’ve been selected.

“In 2018, it is more important than ever for Global Citizens here in the United States and around the world to demand their voices be heard – through activism and at the polls – so that we can continue progress towards a world free from needless suffering and want,” Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said in a statement. “We are truly grateful to have such incredible artists, hosts and partners standing with us in a moment of history so pivotal in our fight to achieve the global goals and end extreme poverty.”

The Global Citizen Festival will air live on MSNBC, while iHeartMedia will broadcast the show on over 150 radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app.

Now in its seventh year, the Global Citizen Festival serves as a platform for people to push world leaders to adhere to the United Nation’s Global Goals for Sustainable Development and to end extreme poverty by 2030. This year’s festival will put a special emphasis on issues like the maternal health crisis, ending child marriage, reducing the use of plastics and calling on U.S. leaders to fund foreign aid and end the criminalization of poverty.