The Weeknd Drops Darkly Funny New Video for ‘Save Your Tears’

The Weeknd has released a new video for “Save Your Tears,” a track off his most recent album, After Hours.

Directed by Cliqua, the video finds the Weeknd dressed up once again as his After Hours lounge lizard character, his face swollen and bruised, but still delivering an exuberant rendition of “Save Your Tears” to a lifeless, buttoned-up crowd all wearing party masks. During the performance, the Weeknd saunters through the crowd, stepping on tables, spraying champagne on the guests (though he appears to be doing something far less sanitary at first) and eventually walking up to the one woman in the audience without a mask and having her hold a gun to his forehead.

The clip ends with a darkly funny moment as the Weeknd returns to the stage, holds the gun to his own head and pulls the trigger — only to have a bunch of confetti pop out as the crowd goes wild.

Released last March, After Hours was one of the biggest albums of 2020 and spawned the inescapable hit, “Blinding Lights.” It was surprisingly, however, not nominated for any Grammy Awards, prompting the Weeknd to claim on Twitter that they were corrupt, while a source told Rolling Stone that the snub was allegedly tied to contentious negotiations over whether the Weeknd would perform at the Grammys or the Super Bowl. Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. denied the allegation.

The Weeknd is still slated to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, which will take place February 7th.