The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2020 American Music Awards Nominations

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch each racked up eight American Music Awards nominations, while Megan Thee Stallion followed close behind with five for this year’s show, which will air November 22nd at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are both up for the night’s biggest prize, Artist of the Year, where they’ll compete against Justin Bieber, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift. Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, will both compete for New Artist of the Year against Lewis Capaldi, Doja Cat, DaBaby, and Lil Baby.
Other top nominees this year are Bieber, Swift, Bad Bunny, DaBaby, Doja Cat, and Lady Gaga, all of whom notched four nods each. The 2020 AMAs will also feature several new awards, including Favorite Male and Female Artist in the rap/hip-hop category, and Favorite Male/Female Artist, Favorite Album, and Favorite Song in the Latin category.
The top nominees this year padded their stats in those genre categories, with the Weeknd scoring nods for Favorite Male Artist (pop/rock), Favorite Song (pop/rock) for “Blinding Lights,” and Favorite Album (pop/rock). Roddy Ricch, meanwhile, picked up looks for Favorite Male Artist (rap/hip-hop), Favorite Album (rap/hip-hop) for Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, and two for Favorite Song (rap/hip-hop), one for his solo cut “The Box” and another for his collaboration with DaBaby, “Rockstar.” “The Box” was also nominated for Favorite Song (pop/rock), while “Rockstar” earned a look for Collaboration of the Year.
Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, picked up two Collaboration of the Year looks, one for her “Savage” remix with Beyoncé and the other “WAP” with Cardi B. She’s also up for Favorite Female Artist (rap/hip-hop) and Favorite Song (rap/hip-hop) for “WAP.” Elsewhere, Bad Bunny dominated the Latin categories with nods for Favorite Male Artist, two for Favorite Album (for Las Que No Iban a Salir and YHLQMDLG), and Favorite Song for “Vete.” Doja Cat also marked her breakout year with looks for New Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video for “Say So,” Favorite Female Artist (soul/R&B), and Favorite Album (soul/R&B) for Hot Pink.
Voting for all AMA categories is open now on the show’s website.
2020 AMA Nominations
Artist of the Year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Collaboration of the Year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
Favorite Music Video
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift, “cardigan”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Favorite Male Artist (pop/rock)
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist (pop/rock)
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group (pop/rock)
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Album (pop/rock)
Harry Styles, Fine Line
Taylor Swift, folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
Favorite Song (pop/rock)
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone, “Circles”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Favorite Male Artist (country)
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Artist (country)
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Favorite Duo or Group (country)
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album (country)
Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God’s Country
Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me
Favorite Song (country)
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris, “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”
Favorite Male Artist (rap/hip-hop)
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
Favorite Female Artist (rap/hip-hop)
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Album (rap/hip-hop)
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Favorite Song (rap/hip-hop)
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Favorite Male Artist (soul/R&B)
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist (soul/R&B)
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
Favorite Album (soul/R&B)
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Summer Walker, Over It
The Weeknd, After Hours
Favorite Song (soul/R&B)
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
Summer Walker, “Playing Games”
The Weeknd, “Heartless”
Favorite Male Artist (Latin)
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favorite Female Artist (Latin)
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
Favorite Album (Latin)
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Favorite Song (Latin)
Bad Bunny, “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”
Favorite Artist (alternative rock)
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
twenty one pilots
Favorite Artist (adult contemporary)
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Artist (contemporary inspirational)
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
Favorite Artist (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour