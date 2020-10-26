The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2020 American Music Awards Nominations

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch each racked up eight American Music Awards nominations, while Megan Thee Stallion followed close behind with five for this year’s show, which will air November 22nd at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are both up for the night’s biggest prize, Artist of the Year, where they’ll compete against Justin Bieber, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift. Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, will both compete for New Artist of the Year against Lewis Capaldi, Doja Cat, DaBaby, and Lil Baby.

Other top nominees this year are Bieber, Swift, Bad Bunny, DaBaby, Doja Cat, and Lady Gaga, all of whom notched four nods each. The 2020 AMAs will also feature several new awards, including Favorite Male and Female Artist in the rap/hip-hop category, and Favorite Male/Female Artist, Favorite Album, and Favorite Song in the Latin category.

The top nominees this year padded their stats in those genre categories, with the Weeknd scoring nods for Favorite Male Artist (pop/rock), Favorite Song (pop/rock) for “Blinding Lights,” and Favorite Album (pop/rock). Roddy Ricch, meanwhile, picked up looks for Favorite Male Artist (rap/hip-hop), Favorite Album (rap/hip-hop) for Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, and two for Favorite Song (rap/hip-hop), one for his solo cut “The Box” and another for his collaboration with DaBaby, “Rockstar.” “The Box” was also nominated for Favorite Song (pop/rock), while “Rockstar” earned a look for Collaboration of the Year.

Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, picked up two Collaboration of the Year looks, one for her “Savage” remix with Beyoncé and the other “WAP” with Cardi B. She’s also up for Favorite Female Artist (rap/hip-hop) and Favorite Song (rap/hip-hop) for “WAP.” Elsewhere, Bad Bunny dominated the Latin categories with nods for Favorite Male Artist, two for Favorite Album (for Las Que No Iban a Salir and YHLQMDLG), and Favorite Song for “Vete.” Doja Cat also marked her breakout year with looks for New Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video for “Say So,” Favorite Female Artist (soul/R&B), and Favorite Album (soul/R&B) for Hot Pink.

Voting for all AMA categories is open now on the show’s website.

2020 AMA Nominations

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favorite Music Video

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift, “cardigan”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist (pop/rock)

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist (pop/rock)

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group (pop/rock)

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Album (pop/rock)

Harry Styles, Fine Line

Taylor Swift, folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours

Favorite Song (pop/rock)

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone, “Circles”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist (country)

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist (country)

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group (country)

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album (country)

Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get

Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

Favorite Song (country)

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”

Favorite Male Artist (rap/hip-hop)

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favorite Female Artist (rap/hip-hop)

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Album (rap/hip-hop)

Lil Baby, My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Favorite Song (rap/hip-hop)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Favorite Male Artist (soul/R&B)

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist (soul/R&B)

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favorite Album (soul/R&B)

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Summer Walker, Over It

The Weeknd, After Hours

Favorite Song (soul/R&B)

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Summer Walker, “Playing Games”

The Weeknd, “Heartless”

Favorite Male Artist (Latin)

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Female Artist (Latin)

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

Favorite Album (Latin)

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, Las Que No Iban a Salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Favorite Song (Latin)

Bad Bunny, “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”

Favorite Artist (alternative rock)

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

twenty one pilots

Favorite Artist (adult contemporary)

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Artist (contemporary inspirational)

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Favorite Artist (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

Birds of Prey: The Album

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour