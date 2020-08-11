 The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma, CNCO to Perform at 2020 VMAs - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1342: Lil Baby
Read Next Sabotaging the Census Is a Gift to White Power Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma, CNCO to Perform at 2020 VMAs

Keke Palmer will host the socially distanced ceremony taking place around New York City

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

MTV has announced their next round of 2020 Video Music Award performers, including the Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO.

This marks the first-ever VMA performance for Roddy Ricch and the second for the Weeknd, who last performed at the awards ceremony in 2015. This year, he holds six VMA nominations — including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year — followed by Roddy Ricch with three (including PUSH Best New Artist), CNCO with two (including Best Quarantine Performance) and Maluma with one (Best Latin Video). They join previously announced performing artists Doja Cat, BTS and J Balvin.

Additionally, MTV revealed on Tuesday that actress Keke Palmer will host the ceremony, which will air live on Sunday, August 30th at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, MTV had previously planned to host the VMAs at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center with “limited or no audience” and strict social distancing measures put in place. The main ceremony at Barclays would be interspersed with performances held throughout New York City, showcasing the city’s resilience in the face of the pandemic. Last week, MTV announced that the VMAs would no longer take place in the indoor arena, instead opting entirely for the on-location performances around New York.

In This Article: CNCO, Maluma, MTV, MTV Video Music Awards, Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.