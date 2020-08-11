The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma, CNCO to Perform at 2020 VMAs

MTV has announced their next round of 2020 Video Music Award performers, including the Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO.

This marks the first-ever VMA performance for Roddy Ricch and the second for the Weeknd, who last performed at the awards ceremony in 2015. This year, he holds six VMA nominations — including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year — followed by Roddy Ricch with three (including PUSH Best New Artist), CNCO with two (including Best Quarantine Performance) and Maluma with one (Best Latin Video). They join previously announced performing artists Doja Cat, BTS and J Balvin.

Additionally, MTV revealed on Tuesday that actress Keke Palmer will host the ceremony, which will air live on Sunday, August 30th at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, MTV had previously planned to host the VMAs at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center with “limited or no audience” and strict social distancing measures put in place. The main ceremony at Barclays would be interspersed with performances held throughout New York City, showcasing the city’s resilience in the face of the pandemic. Last week, MTV announced that the VMAs would no longer take place in the indoor arena, instead opting entirely for the on-location performances around New York.