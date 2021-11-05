 Hear Post Malone and the Weeknd's New Song 'One Right Now' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next UFC 268 Live Stream: How to Watch Usman vs. Covington Online
Home Music Music News

Post Malone and the Weeknd Look for Comfort in ‘One Right Now’

Track is the first time the singers have collaborated

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Post Malone and the Weeknd have teamed up for new song “One Right Now.” It’s the first time the two singers have collaborated on a track.

On the synth-tipped song, the pair trade verses about an unfaithful relationship and salving the pain by finding comfort in others. “You say you love me but I don’t care/That I broke my hand on the same wall that you told me that he fucked you on,” they sing on the chorus. “You think it’s so easy/Fuckin’ with my feelings/I got one comin’ over and one right now/One right now.”

While “One Right Now” is Post Malone and the Weeknd’s first joint effort, they’ve each recently collaborated with other artists. Last month, the Weeknd, who was nominated for six American Music Awards, teamed up with Swedish House Mafia for “Moth to a Flame.” Post Malone appears on Young Thug’s “Livin It Up” alongside A$AP Rocky. In September, he postponed his third annual Posty Fest, which was slated to take place over Halloween weekend. It has now been pushed to 2022.

In This Article: Post Malone, The Weeknd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.