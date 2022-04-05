 The Weeknd Taps Jim Carrey for New 'Out of Time' Music Video - Rolling Stone
The Weeknd Does His Own Song at Karaoke, Jim Carrey Cameos in New ‘Out of Time’ Video

Latest Dawn FM clip begins with a whirlwind romance, but takes a characteristically unsettling turn

Jon Blistein

The Weeknd gets caught up in a whirlwind romance with a stranger and a karaoke machine in the new music video for “Out of Time.”

The clip boasts some serious Lost in Translation vibes as the Weeknd finds himself all alone in a hotel, singing his own song at karaoke. He then meets a woman, the sparks fly, and they carry the karaoke machine around with them, wherever they go, even belting “Out of Time” in an elevator.

But because this is the Weeknd, this charming love story doesn’t exactly have a happy ending. The clip’s final moments are chopped up with some striking visuals of dripping blood, an eerily sterile doctor’s office, and quick shots of the older version of the Weeknd that’s popped up throughout the Dawn FM era. Jim Carrey, who serves as the album’s narrator, even makes a cameo at the end of the clip, playing a strange doctor who appears to place a mask over the Weeknd’s face.

The Weeknd released Dawn FM back in January, with the album following his 2020 smash LP, After Hours. The pop star will embark on a massive tour in support of the new LP this summer, with the run launching July 8 in Toronto and wrapping September 2 in Los Angeles (Doja Cat will provide support throughout much of the trek).

