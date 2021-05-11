Watch the Weeknd Perform ‘Save Your Tears’ at 2021 Brit Awards

The Weeknd performed “Save Your Tears” during the 2021 Brit Awards in London on Tuesday. Appearing in a sparse three-walled room in a rainy, nighttime setting, the singer wore a raincoat as he reflected on a former love and the pain and tension that lingers.

After Hours collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never joined the Weeknd for the moody set. As they delivered “Save Your Tears,” a storm threatened to break loose and finally did as rain and lightning pelted the room they were in. The Weeknd stepped out into the rain for the finale.

Last month, the Weeknd teamed up with Ariana Grande for a remix of the song and dropped an accompanying animated video.

His appearance at the Brit Awards follows his recent criticisms and continued boycott of the Grammys after he was surprisingly shut out of nominations this year. Last month, the Recording Academy introduced a rule change ending its nomination-by-committee practice. “I think the industry and public alike need to see the transparent system truly at play for the win to be celebrated, but it’s an important start,” the Weeknd told Variety. “I remain uninterested in being a part of the Grammys, especially with their own admission of corruption for all these decades. I will not be submitting in the future.”