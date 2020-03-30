 The Weeknd Adds Three New Songs to 'After Hours' Deluxe Edition - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Joe Diffie, Nineties Country's 'Pickup Man,' Dead at 61 From Coronavirus Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The Weeknd Adds Three New Songs to ‘After Hours’ Deluxe Edition

The singer dropped the bonus tracks a week after the album’s release

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Weeknd adds three bonus tracks to his new album, 'After Hours.'

The Weeknd adds three bonus tracks to his new album, 'After Hours.'

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The Weeknd released three new songs, which have been added to the deluxe edition of his new album After Hours.

The musician dropped “Nothing Compares,” “Missed You” and “Final Lullaby” over the weekend after teasing them on social media, including them on the album as bonus tracks. Listen to the full deluxe edition with the new songs here.

The Weeknd released After Hours earlier this month after previewing the album with several singles, including “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.” The singer sampled Elton John on album cut “Scared to Love,” which John has praised since its release.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Monday as part of a new daily interview series in which the Apple host checks in on top-tier artists during self-quarantine, John said, “I’m so blown away just to be part of his record. “For someone my age and as someone who loves what he does, I’m so thrilled and I just love him.”

The Weeknd appeared on Saturday Night Live in early March (before the show ceased production due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and performed “Blinding Lights” and “Scared to Live.” He also appeared in a sketch called “On the Couch,” in which he formed a trio with SNL’s Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd for an R&B song about sleeping on the couch after a lovers spat.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.