The Weeknd Unveils Booming Major Lazer Remix of ‘Blinding Lights’

The Weeknd unveiled a new remix of his After Hours single, “Blinding Lights,” reworked by Major Lazer, as well as new video for his previously-released version of “Heartless” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

The new version of “Blinding Lights” finds Major Lazer stretching the original’s breakneck pulse into a lurching dancehall groove that eventually settles into a classic EDM build up. The drop, when it arrives, is completely reworked too, with a mix of synths that blare like horns twisting around the careening drums.

The new clip for the Lil Uzi Vert remix of “Heartless,” meanwhile, is a moody montage that mixes live action and animation, and captures the Weeknd, as his mustachioed After Hours character, in an endless night of excess, malaise and heartbreak.

The Weeknd released After Hours last month, marking his first album since 2016’s Starboy. The LP has been Number One on Rolling Stone‘s Top 200 Albums chart for the past three weeks, while “Blinding Lights” held the Number One spot on the Top 100 Songs chart for two straight weeks before being ousted by Drake’s “Toosie Slide.”