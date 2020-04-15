 The Weeknd Shares Major Lazer's New Remix of 'Blinding Lights' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Why Respectable Doctors Choose to Mix With Cranks and Quacks on Fox News Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The Weeknd Unveils Booming Major Lazer Remix of ‘Blinding Lights’

Pop star shares moody video for previously-released reworking of “Heartless” featuring Lil Uzi Vert

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Weeknd unveiled a new remix of his After Hours single, “Blinding Lights,” reworked by Major Lazer, as well as new video for his previously-released version of “Heartless” featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

The new version of “Blinding Lights” finds Major Lazer stretching the original’s breakneck pulse into a lurching dancehall groove that eventually settles into a classic EDM build up. The drop, when it arrives, is completely reworked too, with a mix of synths that blare like horns twisting around the careening drums.

The new clip for the Lil Uzi Vert remix of “Heartless,” meanwhile, is a moody montage that mixes live action and animation, and captures the Weeknd, as his mustachioed After Hours character, in an endless night of excess, malaise and heartbreak.

The Weeknd released After Hours last month, marking his first album since 2016’s Starboy. The LP has been Number One on Rolling Stone‘s Top 200 Albums chart for the past three weeks, while “Blinding Lights” held the Number One spot on the Top 100 Songs chart for two straight weeks before being ousted by Drake’s “Toosie Slide.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Major Lazer, The Weeknd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.