Hear The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Blackpink’s Jennie Team Up on ‘One of the Girls’

The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, and Blackpink’s Jennie have shared a new song, “One of the Girls,” which was recorded for an upcoming episode of The Idol. The track marks Jennie’s first non-Blackpink song since her 2018 effort “Solo.”

On the HBO series, Jennie plays Dyann, a backup dancer for Depp’s pop star protagonist, Jocelyn. “One of the Girls,” a mid-tempo, synth-led number, is the second song from The Idol that Depp has released following “World Class Sinner / I’m a Freak.”

The Weeknd also shared a cover of John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy,” which will appear on the series. The musician first teased his “Jealous Guy” rendition in April and performed it live in Norway earlier this week.

Originally, the Weeknd announced that he would release the songs from The Idol via a soundtrack album on June 30. He has instead been dropping the tracks in weekly installments to coincide with each episodes as it airs on Sunday nights. This week’s tracks additionally include “Fill the Void,” a collaboration between Depp, the Weeknd and Ramsey.

“I’m too hyped,” The Weeknd wrote about his decision to release the songs weekly. “Instead, I wanna drop new music from the show every week with each episode. I’m excited for you guys to hear what we’ve been cooking and all these incredible artists that are a part of this show.”

The Idol has been at the center of controversies for a while now, having been pushed back repeatedly and later facing allegations of a horrible on-set atmosphere, as reported by Rolling Stone. After finally premiering at Cannes, the project faced mixed or negative reactions to the show’s empty sleaze. Rolling Stone’s David Fear described the first two episodes that were screened at the festival as feeling “nasty, brutish, much longer than it is, and way, way worse than you’d have anticipated.”