 The Weeknd Drops Juice WRLD Collaboration 'Smile' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1342: Lil Baby
Read Next Amazon's 'Beats by Dre' Sale Brings These Earbuds Down to Their Lowest Price Yet Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The Weeknd Drops Juice WRLD Collaboration ‘Smile’

Song with the late rapper is the first time the pair teamed up

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Weeknd has dropped new song “Smile,” his collaboration with the late rapper Juice WRLD. The song is the first time the artists teamed up.

In the lyric video for the pensive song, which was posted on Juice WRLD’s YouTube page, an artist paints a portrait of Juice WRLD as the rapper drops a verse about wanting to bring joy to someone he loves, even if it means he’s not in that person’s life. “I’d do anything in my power to see you just smile,” he raps.

“I just want to see you smile,” the Weeknd sings on his verse as the artist moves on to paint his portrait. “Don’t Cry/Even though it means I gotta let you go/Dependent on you gotta learn to be alone.”

The Weeknd teased their single earlier in the week. “XO + 999 Thursday night,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Juice WRLD.

Juice WRLD had hinted at the possibility of the pair working together in a tweet from last September. “Me and the Weeknd would make a diamond record…” he tweeted. The rapper died in December at the age of 21.

Juice WRLDs posthumous album, Legends Never Die, claimed the top spots on Rolling Stone‘s Top 200 Albums and Artists 500 Charts in July. Prior to the Juice WRLD release, the Weeknd’s After Hours made the biggest debut of 2020, bowing at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart in March.

The Weeknd will be debuting a new augmented-reality “music experience,” which will air exclusively on TikTok on Friday. The show will also raise funds for the Equal Justice Initiative and TikTok will match donations.

In This Article: Hip-Hop, Juice WRLD, The Weeknd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.