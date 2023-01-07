The Weeknd Wonders ‘Is There Someone Else?’ in Sultry Video

A year ago on Jan. 7, the Weeknd dropped his fifth studio album, Dawn FM. And to mark the occasion, the singer released a sultry new video for LP track, “Is There Someone Else?”

In the Cliqua-directed clip (the duo also helmed visuals for Dawn FM’s “Take My Breath,” “Sacrifice,” and “Out of Time”), the Weeknd wonders if the woman he is with is seeing someone else. Trending Sex Trafficking Row Helped Fuel Gaetz's Hatred for McCarthy Idaho Murders Suspect Went Back to the Scene of the Crime, Police Say Skip Bayless Has Always Been a Piece of Shit Squeaker for Speaker: McCarthy Finally Wins Top House Post

The clip opens on a couple playfully dancing and flirting as they enter a darkened apartment, before he is treated to a seductive strip tease and dance that he views through a window. She is also being watched via a telescope from afar with him behind a mask, blurring the lines of who is watching where and bringing into focus the question if someone else is in the wings.

Dawn FM made Rolling Stone’s “The 100 Best Albums of 2022” list. Last month, the singer shared the video for “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” the theme song from Avatar: The Way of Water. The Weeknd’s HBO show The Idol, which he co-created and stars in, is expected to arrive this year.