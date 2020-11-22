The Weeknd Delivers ‘In Your Eyes’ With Kenny G at 2020 AMAs

The Weeknd recruited saxophonist Kenny G to perform their recent collaboration “In Your Eyes,” a remix of the After Hours hit, at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The two artists took over a bridge in Downtown Los Angeles, where the Weeknd revived the fireworks motif from his MTV VMAs performance and strutted down the street with sparklers going off all around him. Along with “In Your Eyes,” which got a great sax intro from Kenny G, the Weeknd squeezed in another After Hours track, “Save Your Tears,” during the grand fireworks finale.

The Weeknd is up for eight awards at the 2020 AMAs, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video (“Blinding Lights”), Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock, Favorite Song – Soul/R&B (“Heartless”), and Favorite Album – Pop/Rock (After Hours).

The Kenny G take on “In Your Eyes” is the second remix of the After Hours standout, following a version featuring Doja Cat, who is also slated to play the 2020 AMAs.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Weeknd will serve as the headliner of the Super Bowl 55 halftime show on February 7th, 2021 at Tampa Bay, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl, and one can only dream of being in that position,” Abel Tesfaye said in a statement. “I’m humbled, honored, and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

For the second year following a partnership with the NFL, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation will produce the halftime show. “The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry.”