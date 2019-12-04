The Weeknd Hits Las Vegas for Hallucinogenic New ‘Heartless’ Video

The Weeknd heads to Las Vegas, Nevada for a night of debauchery with producer Metro Boomin in his new video for “Heartless.” The Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas trippy vibes pervade their night as they take on the Strip.

Mirroring the singer born Abel Tesfaye’s drug-numbed lyrics, the pair stumble hazily through brightly lit neon street scenes, try their luck at the casinos and cruise down the Strip. Their hallucinogenic night is further fueled by generously poured drinks. And while the Weeknd eventually tries to run from the chaos, it inevitably ends with him paying the price for his indulgences. “‘Cause I’m heartless/And I’m back to my ways ’cause I’m heartless,” he sings. “All this money and this pain got me heartless.”

The Anton Tammi-directed video arrives a week after the Weeknd unveiled the song along with another new track, “Blinding Lights.” Both tunes follow the release of his last solo effort, 2018’s My Dear Melancholy EP. He is set to perform his new songs during his two-night stint on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this Thursday and Friday. Next week, the Weeknd makes his film debut in the crime movie, Uncut Gems, starring alongside Adam Sandler, which will hit theaters on December 13th.