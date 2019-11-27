The Weeknd Searches for Fixes in New Song ‘Heartless’

The Weeknd returns with new song “Heartless.” It’s his first new solo music since he released his EP, My Dear Melancholy, in March 2018.

On the new track, Abel Tesfaye, aka the Weeknd, sings about searching for deeper meaning and “trying to find the one that can fix me,” but flings and drugs continue to leave him numb. “‘Cause I’m heartless/And I’m back to my ways ’cause I’m heartless,” he sings on the atmospheric R&B-tipped track. “All this money and this pain’s got me heartless… Said I’m heartless, tryin’ to be a better man, but I’m heartless.”

The Weeknd began teasing the release of new material earlier this week, tweeting on Monday that “the fall begins tomorrow” and then announcing, “Tonight we start a brain melting psychotic chapter let’s go” on Tuesday. Both posts were accompanied by black-and-white photos, which feature what appear to be the singer captured in blurry movement.

A snippet of another new song, “Blinding Lights,” appears in a Mercedes-Benz advertisement, which was unveiled earlier on Tuesday. He appears in the clip, which also teases that a full Mercedes-Benz film featuring the Weeknd will be available beginning November 29th.

Next month The Weeknd appears alongside Adam Sandler in the upcoming crime film, Uncut Gems, which will open in theaters on December 13th. The singer makes his acting debut in the film. Earlier this year, the Weeknd teamed with SZA and Travis Scott for “Power Is Power,” their contribution to the all-star Game of Thrones-inspired For the Thrones album.