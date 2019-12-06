Watch the Weeknd Perform Recent Single ‘Heartless’ on ‘Colbert’

The Weeknd appeared on The Late Show to perform his latest single, “Heartless,” which got a trippy, Vegas-inspired music video earlier this week. The singer kept things similarly hallucinogenic during the performance, which he took to the halls of the late night show’s studio rather than the stage.

In the clip, the Weeknd strolls down the back hallways of the studio, drink in hand, and sings the lyrics into a red microphone as he navigates the network of corridors, where the lights blink and flash. Eventually, he makes his way back onstage as the crowd cheers and Colbert hugs him.

The musician created the track with producer Metro Boomin and takes on drug-numbed vibe in the lyrics. “‘Cause I’m heartless,” he sings on the slick number. “And I’m back to my ways ’cause I’m heartless/ All this money and this pain got me heartless.” The song dropped alongside a second track, “Blinding Lights, which follow the release of his last solo effort, 2018’s My Dear Melancholy EP. The Weeknd will also perform on The Late Show tonight to play “Blinding Lights.”