 The Weeknd Boycotts Grammy Awards After 'After Hours' Snub - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Alien,' 'Die Hard,' James Bond Classic Props Set for Auction
Home Music Music News

The Weeknd to Boycott Future Grammy Awards Following ‘After Hours’ Snub

“Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” Abel Tesfaye says

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After previously calling the Grammys “corrupt,” the Weeknd revealed Thursday that he would boycott the annual event in the future after his After Hours was snubbed at this year’s awards.

“Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” Abel Tesfaye told the New York Times, noting that he would boycott the Grammys going forward.

Even though After Hours was one of the year’s top-selling albums and the single “Blinding Lights” one of 2020’s hits — and despite the fact that the Grammys were reportedly in negotiations with the Weeknd to perform for this year’s Covid-impacted ceremony — Tesfaye didn’t receive a single nomination at the 2021 Grammys.

Related Stories

The Weeknd Responds to 2021 Grammys Snub: 'The Grammys Remain Corrupt'
The Weeknd Likens 2021 Grammys Snub to 'Sucker Punch' in New Interview

Related Stories

Don Corleone from 'The Godfather,' left, and Leatherface from 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.'
Food, Family and Psycho Turkeys: 12 Off-the-Wall Thanksgiving Movies
Super Bowl Halftime Shows Ranked: From Worst to Best

“The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency…,” the Weeknd tweeted in November 2020 after the nominations were announced. “Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited!”

(Zayn Malik similarly criticized the Grammys voting body, tweeting earlier this week, “Fuck the Grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary… My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism, and [networking] politics to influence the voting process.”)

In the lead-up to his Super Bowl halftime show, Tesfaye was critical of the Recording Academy and what he considered their flawed nomination process.

“If you were like, ‘Do you think the Grammys are racist?’ I think the only real answer is that in the last 61 years of the Grammys, only 10 black artists have won album of the year,” Tesfaye told Billboard. “I don’t want to make this about me. That’s just a fact.”

Tesfaye added in the Billboard interview: “Look, I personally don’t care anymore. I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now, obviously. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I want the Grammy!’ It’s just that this happened, and I’m down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again. I suck at giving speeches anyways. Forget awards shows.”

In response to the Weeknd’s plan to boycott future Grammys, Recording Academy interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told the New York Times: “We’re all disappointed when anyone is upset. But I will say that we are constantly evolving. And this year, as in past years, we are going to take a hard look at how to improve our awards process, including the nomination review committees.”

In This Article: Grammy Awards, grammys2021, The Weeknd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.