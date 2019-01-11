The Weeknd’s New Song Has People Wondering if He’s Dissing Drake

Deciphering where serious Drake speculation starts and Drake fan fiction ends can be an incomprehensible process — people on the internet just love talking about Drake. With the release of Gesaffelstein’s “Lost in the Fire,” featuring one-time Drake protégé The Weeknd, another beef that is likely unsubstantiated has been launched into the collective consciousness. The source of the intrigue comes from the song’s first verse when The Weeknd either sings, “And I just want a baby with the right one/’Cause I could never be the one to hide one” or “‘Cause I could never be the one to hurt one.” The lyrics are listed differently on Genius versus Apple Music, with the latter having “hurt” instead of “hide.” Of course, many online have begun to speculate that the Weeknd is slyly referencing Drake’s secret (at least, until Pusha T came onto the scene) child. The lyrics on Genius, though, are crowd-sourced, not provided by the artist, so

The song is the latest collaboration between the French dance producer and The Weeknd. Gesaffelstein had two credits on last year’s My Dear Melancholy. “Lost In The Fire” is presumably the lead single from his upcoming album, Hyperion, his first full-length since signing to Columbia Records last year.

Potential controversies aside, the rest of “Lost in the Fire” unfolds as your straightforward Weeknd song, riding the line between epic love and neurotic lust as he tends to do. He’s lamenting the loss of a partner, before promising to “fuck you straight” in the second verse, all over the glossy synth work and a driving rhythm he’s adopted since 2016’s Starboy. Weeknd fans will be pleased; everyone else will rubberneck at the possibility of yet another Drake feud in our near future.