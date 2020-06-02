 The Weeknd Donates $500K to Organizations Working for Racial Equality - Rolling Stone
The Weeknd’s Call to Action for Music Industry: ‘No One Profits Off of Black Music More’

Singer donates $500,000 to organizations working for racial equality

The Weeknd, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. The Weeknd attends the LA premiere of "Uncut Gems" at ArcLight Hollywood, in Los AngelesLA Premiere of "Uncut Gems", Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2019

The Weeknd has donated $500,000 to organizations working for racial equality and urges the music industry to step up.

The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, is urging “industry partners and execs” to support causes that address racial equality as he has through giving $500,000 to a number of organizations.

On Tuesday, a bevy of companies in the music business participated in a day of silent protest dubbed #BlackoutTuesday and #TheShowMustBePaused, which asked the industry to “not conduct business as usual” and instead spend time reflecting on how to support the black community.

“To my fellow respected industry partners and execs — no one profits off of black music more than the labels and streaming services,” the Weeknd wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “I gave yesterday and I urge you to go big and public with yours this week. It would mean the world to me and the community if you can join us.”

On Monday, the singer donated $200,000 to Black Lives Matter Global Network, $200,000 to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense initiative and $100,000 to National Bail Out, which he shared on Instagram.

“Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives,” he wrote. “Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it’s a small amount.”

