The Weeknd’s Call to Action for Music Industry: ‘No One Profits Off of Black Music More’

The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, is urging “industry partners and execs” to support causes that address racial equality as he has through giving $500,000 to a number of organizations.

On Tuesday, a bevy of companies in the music business participated in a day of silent protest dubbed #BlackoutTuesday and #TheShowMustBePaused, which asked the industry to “not conduct business as usual” and instead spend time reflecting on how to support the black community.

“To my fellow respected industry partners and execs — no one profits off of black music more than the labels and streaming services,” the Weeknd wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “I gave yesterday and I urge you to go big and public with yours this week. It would mean the world to me and the community if you can join us.”

To my fellow respected industry partners and execs- no one profits off of black music more than the labels and streaming services. I gave yesterday and I urge you to go big and public with yours this week. It would mean the world to me and the community if you can join us pic.twitter.com/tWzHMacnu5 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) June 2, 2020

On Monday, the singer donated $200,000 to Black Lives Matter Global Network, $200,000 to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense initiative and $100,000 to National Bail Out, which he shared on Instagram.

“Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives,” he wrote. “Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it’s a small amount.”