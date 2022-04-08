The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo Nab Major Nominations for 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd scooped up the most nominations (17) for this year’s Billboard Music Awards, while Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo followed close behind with 14 and 13 nominations, respectively.

The Weeknd, Doja, and Rodrigo were all nominated for Top Artist, alongside Drake and Taylor Swift. Doja Cat and Rodrigo will also vie for Top Female Artist against Adele, Dua Lipa, and Swift, while the Weeknd will compete for Top Male Artist against Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, and Lil Nas X.

In the Top New Artist category, Rodrigo — who just won Best New Artist at the Grammys — will compete against Giveon, Masked Wolf, Pooh Shiesty, and the Kid Laroi. Meanwhile, the Top Duo/Group category will feature BTS, Glass Animals, Imagine Dragons, Migos, and Silk Sonic. (A full list of nominees is available here.)

Nominees and winners for the Billboard Music Awards are based on various factors such as album and digital song sales, streaming numbers, radio airplay, and social engagement. The qualification period for this year’s show is April 10, 2021 through March 26, 2022, and the aforementioned metrics are tracked by Billboard and its various data partners. (Billboard and Rolling Stone share the same parent company, PMRC.)

Other top nominees at the BBMAs this year include Drake, who’s up for 11 categories and is already the most decorated artist in the show’s history with 29 wins. Swift, however, has 25 wins, meaning she could surpass Drake if she takes home enough of her seven prizes (she’s even nominated twice in the Top Country Album category for the “Taylor’s Versions” of Red and Fearless). Bieber also has a chance to add to his 21 BBMA wins thanks to his 13 nominations this year.

The 2022 BBMAs will feature five new categories, including four based on Billboard’s global charts and one that measures viral songs: Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, and Top Billboard Global Excl U.S. Song.

The BBMAs will be broadcast live on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC (they’ll also stream live on Peacock). The show, which is open to the public, will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas; tickets are on sale now.