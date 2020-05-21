Hear the Weeknd, Doja Cat’s ‘In Your Eyes’ Remix

The Weeknd has unveiled a new remix of his After Hours track, “In Your Eyes,” which features Doja Cat. The singer, aka Abel Tesfaye, released the cut at midnight on Wednesday.

Despite the song’s buoyant, synth-tipped melodies, the lyrics hint at the doubts and fears that can transpire when expressing vulnerable feelings within a relationship. The remix includes a sort of call-and-response to Weeknd’s lyrics. “You always try to hide the pain/You always know just what to say/I always look the other way,” the Weeknd sings. “I’m blind, I’m blind/In your eyes, you lie, but I don’t let it define you/Oh, define you.” Doja Cat continues the conversation with her sultry verse. “I never lied when I cried for you,” she croons. “And I know you cried, too … always had to say bye to you.” Later, she raps, “One day I’m giving you space, and the next day you’re giving me face” about the song’s push-and-pull emotions.

His collaboration with Doja Cat follows several other After Hours remixes, including a Lil Uzi Vert remix of “Heartless” and a Major Lazer remix of “Blinding Lights.” Released in March, After Hours spent four weeks at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart.

Earlier in the day, the Weeknd announced the postponement of his 2020 tour in support of After Hours to next year along with the newly rescheduled dates. The tour will now kickoff on June 12th, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena and wrap up on September 2, 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York.