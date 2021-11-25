Watch the Weeknd Reference ‘Stranger Things’ in ‘Die for You’ Video

The Weeknd released a new music video for his song “Die for You,” off the singer’s 2016 album Starboy. The clip, directed by Christian Breslauer, pays homage to Stranger Things and E.T.

The video follows a young boy who resembles the Weeknd, who turns out to be a telekinetic being on the run from government officials. In the video, the officials reference the boy as “Project: Starboy.”

The Weeknd has released the “Die for You” video as part of the fifth anniversary of Starboy. The singer also unveiled a capsule collection with Los Angeles-based brand Seventh Heaven as part of the celebration. The five-piece capsule includes graphic hoodies, jackets, tee-shirts, and a shoulder bag. The collection drops 3 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day via the Weeknd’s online store.

Earlier this week, the Weeknd’s After Hours single “Blinding Lights” was named the new Number One song on Billboard’s Greatest Songs of All Time Hot 100 Chart after spending 90 weeks on the Hot 100 chart. It spent four weeks at Number One, 43 weeks in the top five, 57 weeks in the top 10, and 86 weeks in the top 40.

“By the time “Blinding Lights” happened, I was 10 years into my career and established as a music figure in the industry already,” the Weeknd told Billboard of the smash record. “So I’m glad ‘Blinding Lights’ happened when it happened as opposed to it being the first single I’ve ever dropped. That’d be scary for me.”