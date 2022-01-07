 The Weeknd Ends Up in a Strange Dancefloor Ritual in 'Sacrifice' Video - Rolling Stone
The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

Clip arrives the same day as the pop star’s latest album, Dawn FM

Jon Blistein

The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for “Sacrifice,” a track off his latest album, Dawn FM.

The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for “103.5 Dawn FM” waking up the Weeknd and telling him, “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry, we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.” 

After being consumed by a blinding light (get it?) the Weeknd wakes up in the middle of a wild underground dance party and soon finds himself the center of attention, strapped crucifixion-style to a circular platform. The rave ritual continues with plenty of dancing, psychedelic touches, a mysterious red-robed figure, and, at the very end, some haunting shots of rapidly-aging bodies.

The “Sacrifice” video arrives the same day of Dawn FM’s release, Jan. 7. The LP, which follows the Weeknd’s 2020 smash, After Hours, features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Oneohtrix Point Never.

