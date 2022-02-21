The Weeknd to Premiere ‘Dawn FM Experience’ Special This Weekend

The Weeknd will pair his new album Dawn FM with an “immersive music special” premiering exclusively on Prime Video this Friday.

The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience will transform the 2022 LP into “a mesmerizing visual, creating a theatrical performance event that will envelope audiences in its unnerving and moody world,” Amazon said of the special, which arrives on their streaming service on Feb. 26.

“Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM—a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club,” Abel Tesfaye said in a statement. “I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done.”

A teaser for the special doesn’t offer many clues into its content, other than Tesfaye once again morphs into the old man character he’s played in music videos tied to Dawn FM, as well as its album cover.

The Weeknd created the Dawn FM Experience alongside La Mar C. Taylor, and Micah Bickham, who also directed the special. In addition to the Prime Video exclusive, Amazon Music will stream an accompanying eight-track live EP culled from the special, as well as release a limited edition capsule collection via the Weeknd’s Amazon page.

Amazon and the Weeknd previously teamed up for the “103.5 Dawn FM” livestream that led up to the release of Tesfaye’s new album, which Rolling Stone called a “new peak” for the artist.