The Weeknd Invades the Charts After Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Weeknd is poised to have one of his biggest weeks in Rolling Stone Charts history after his Super Bowl Halftime performance delivered triple-digit growths in sales.

Three days after Sunday night’s show, a sparkly red jitter through his greatest hits from “The Hills” to “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd rises from Number Eight to Number Two on the daily version of the Artists 500 Chart, his highest placement since After Hours was released last March.

He also currently has five albums on the daily RS 200, which, if it they stay put, will beat his personal best of four simultaneous entries on the chart. After Hours currently ranks fourth, while his 2015 album Beauty Behind the Madness rises 45 spots to Number 16 and Starboy leaps from Number 71 to Number 23. His new compilation album, The Highlights, currently ranks 79th, while his 2012 compilation Trilogy is at Number 107.

The Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums and Top 100 Songs charts are ranked by units, a number that combines digital sales and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams. Charts are updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of each, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Top Artists The week of February 5, 2021 1 Morgan Wallen Song Streams 92.3M Song Streams 92.3M Top Song Sand in My Boots Weeks on Chart 140 Peak Position 1 2 The Weeknd Song Streams 61M Song Streams 61M Top Song Blinding Lights Weeks on Chart 317 Peak Position 1 3 Taylor Swift Song Streams 54M Song Streams 54M Top Song willow Weeks on Chart 305 Peak Position 1 4 Drake Song Streams 54M Song Streams 54M Top Song Laugh Now Cry Later Weeks on Chart 312 Peak Position 1 5 Pooh Shiesty Song Streams 49.7M Song Streams 49.7M Top Song Back In Blood Weeks on Chart 20 Peak Position 3

Overall, The Weeknd saw a 68.5 percent increase in on-demand audio streams on Monday to 23 million. On Sunday and Monday, his digital album sales soared 186 percent, while his song sales increased five-fold compared to the previous two days.

He also has five songs on the daily Top 100 Songs Chart. Previous chart-topper “Blinding Lights” rises from Number Eight to Number Three and “Save Your Tears” jumps two spots to Number Four. Three of his earlier hits are also on track to make their debuts on the RS 100, as “The Hills” takes Number 40 on the daily chart, followed by “Starboy” at Number 56 and “Can’t Feel My Face” at Number 66.

While they are currently not among the top 100, “House of Balloons”/”Glass Table Girls” and “”Earned It” also saw big increases, up 300 percent and 113 percent, respectively, on Monday compared to Sunday.