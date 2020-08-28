The Weeknd, Calvin Harris Groove in Futuristic World in Animated ‘Over Now’ Video

The Weeknd and Calvin Harris have teamed up for new song “Over Now.” This marks the first time the two pop heavyweights have worked together.

The song’s accompanying animated visual opens on a mirror-headed the Weeknd grooving in a chandelier-adorned room before it melds into a neon-tipped dance floor. The futuristic clip features city and nature scenes along with a trip into space. “I need you to know that we ain’t ever gonna go back/ This time it got so bad,” the Weeknd sings on the grooving slow jam about breaking up for good. “It’s not the same/ ‘Cause it’s over now/ Don’t get too confused girl it’s over now/ No coming back around/ Nothing left to lose girl it’s over now.”

Harris’ last full-length album was 2017’s Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. He followed the LP with a string of EPs, including a collaborative one with Normani in 2018. Under the alias Love Regenerator, he released three EPs earlier this year.

The Weeknd released his fourth studio album After Hours in March. Led by the popular single “Blinding Lights,” After Hours ruled the first half of 2020 by topping Alpha Data’s mid-year ranking with 1.3 million album units by July. Recently he put on an augmented reality performance through TikTok.