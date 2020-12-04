The Weeknd Releases ‘Blinding Lights’ Remix with Rosalía

The Weeknd has released a remix of “Blinding Lights” for the song’s one-year anniversary, featuring Rosalía.

Rosalía sings the first verse of the remix in Spanish and later joins the Weeknd in harmonizing on the chorus. The remix also includes an additional outro by the Barcelona pop star: “Y llega, duermo con la luz abierta/Esperando pa’ que vengas/Prefiero ‘tar a tu vera.” The accompanying lyric video takes a behind-the-scenes look at the Weeknd and Rosalía’s press photoshoot for the remix.

“Blinding Lights” and its album After Hours, released in March, were predicted to be frontrunners at the 2021 Grammy Awards, but last week received no nominations. The Weeknd has since publicly slammed the snub, declaring on Twitter hours after the nominations: “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency…” According to a source close to the Weeknd, the shutout may have been due to conflicts arising from the artist being scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl as well as the Grammys.

Rosalía recently unveiled a lipstick collaboration with MAC Cosmetics for charity, with 100% of the selling price going towarss the MAC VIVA GLAM Fund supporting female empowerment, LGBTQ communities, and HIV/AIDS research. She also made a cameo appearance in the viral music video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.”