The Weeknd Releases Full Version of New Song ‘Blinding Lights’

The Weeknd has shared the full version of his latest single “Blinding Lights,” the singer’s second new song of the week.

The singer born Abel Tesfaye previously unveiled a minute-long teaser and a brief vocal snippet for the synth-heavy track, which soundtracks a new Mercedes-Benz ad; the singer has partnered with the automobile giant to serve as creative director for a new global campaign tied to the track. On Friday, the Weeknd dropped the complete three-minute version of the new wave banger.

On Wednesday, the Weeknd released “Heartless,” Tesfaye’s first new solo song since his My Dear Melancholy EP arrived in March 2018. “Tonight we start a brain melting psychotic chapter let’s go,” he tweeted Tuesday before “Heartless” arrived.

The Weeknd will perform both “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights” during a two-night visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on December 5th and 6th.

While the Weeknd hasn’t shared details about a new album, the follow-up to 2016’s Starboy, the Safdie brothers, who recently directed Tesfaye in Uncut Gems, tweeted of the Weeknd’s upcoming LP, “This whole album is like plugging into a degenerate HIFI system at a club at 5am. Love it,” which the Weeknd retweeted.

The Weeknd has also updated his online shop to include 7″ and CD singles of “Heartless” and ‘Blinding Lights.”