 The Weeknd Gives Retro Performance of 'Blinding Lights' on 'Kimmel' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Watch Halsey Google Translate Her Song 'Without Me' on 'Fallon' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

The Weeknd Gives a Bloody Performance of ‘Blinding Lights’ on ‘Kimmel’

Singer stars as Eighties action hero in new late-night performance

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Weeknd was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, singing his new Eighties-inspired single “Blinding Lights” — and the look of his performance matched the song’s retro vibe.

Appearing in a suit (plus bandages and fake blood), the artist looked like a cross between a Miami Vice character and a sci-fi action hero as the camera — boasting a fuzzy camcorder filter, naturally — zoomed in close. The Weeknd performed against a background of airbrushed clouds and spooky lightning effects, adding to the midnight movie feel of the song.

The Weeknd released “Blinding Nights” last November and shared the action-packed music video, directed by Anton Tammi, earlier this week. He previously performed the song on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he made use of dual screens and a black-and-white visual. He shared the video for his other new single, “Heartless,” in December.

In a throwback to his career starting point in the early 2010s, The Weeknd also played himself in the new Adam Sandler thriller film, Uncut Gems.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.