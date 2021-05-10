The Weeknd to Perform at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd is scheduled to perform at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, ceremony organizers announced on Monday.

The singer, who is a top finalist in 16 BBMA categories this year, will perform live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show, hosted by Nick Jonas, kicks off on Sunday, May 23rd at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on NBC.

Three-time BBMA winner Pink was previously announced as a performer for this year’s awards, and will also be taking home the honorary Icon Award for 2021, joining the ranks of Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder, and more. Billboard plans to announce new performers each day leading up to the show on May 23rd.

Last month, the Weeknd brought on Ariana Grande for a remix of his hit single “Save Your Tears,” co-produced with Max Martin, from the Weeknd’s chart-topping studio album After Hours. The track surged to Number Two on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart following its release. Other tracks from the album that have received remixes include “Blinding Lights” with Rosalía and “In Your Eyes” with Doja Cat. Remixes from Lil Uzi Vert, Chromatics, and Oneohtrix Point Never, among others, appear on the deluxe version of After Hours. The Weeknd also recently announced he would donate $1 million to relief efforts in Ethiopia.