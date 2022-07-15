Celebrating — and Arguing About — the Best Pop of 2022 So Far

From the Weeknd’s Dawn FM to Omar Apollo’s Ivory to Sky Ferreira’s “Don’t Forget” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now dives deep into the best pop songs and albums of the year so far.

Staff writer Tomás Mier joins host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which touches on the widespread influence of Olivia Rodrigo’s guitar-driven hits (her friend Conan Gray, who also collaborates with her main creative partner, producer-songwriter Dan Nigro, is an obvious example), the innovative mega-hit albums by Bad Bunny and Rosalía, and much more. (Another of the year’s very best pop albums, Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, was covered in a full recent episode.)

Elsewhere in the episode, Kory Grow discusses the very metal fourth season of Stranger Things, from Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” hitting the top 40 after its memorable use in the finale to the way the season’s plot drew on real-life, metal-related Satanic panics in the 1980s.

To hear the whole episode, listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or press play above.

