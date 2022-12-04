fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Weeknd Teaser

The Weeknd Hints at New Music for ‘Avatar’ in Teaser Clip

Singer shared that something Avatar: The Way of Water-related is coming on Dec. 16
The Weeknd performs onstage during his "After Hours Til Dawn" tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Weeknd has shared a short teaser video on Twitter, which hints that new music is coming from him very soon.

In the 12-second clip, a chorus sings as a visual of a watery, blue “A” with a bird in the middle of the letter appears. He captioned it “12.16.22,” a date that also appears towards the end of the video.

Shortly after sharing his mysterious video, the singer born Abel Tesfaye retweeted the official account for the movie Avatar: The Way of Water, which included his initial post and added “#AvatarTheWayofWater x @theweeknd.”

Trending

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM, which he dropped in early January, made Rolling Stone’s “The 100 Best Albums of 2022” list.

Beyond the music realm, the Weeknd is gearing up for the debut of HBO Max’s The Idol due out in 2023. He stars in the series he co-created with Reza Fahim, and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, and it also features Lily-Rose Depp.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Adam Sandler Brings Down the House With Hilarious Gotham Awards Acceptance Speech: ‘F--- Every Other Comedian'

Layoffs Begin at CNN Amid Warner Bros. Discovery Cost-Cutting Plan

King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’

Hot Boys Rapper B.G. May Be Released From Prison Early

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad