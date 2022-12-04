The Weeknd Hints at New Music for ‘Avatar’ in Teaser Clip

The Weeknd has shared a short teaser video on Twitter, which hints that new music is coming from him very soon.

In the 12-second clip, a chorus sings as a visual of a watery, blue “A” with a bird in the middle of the letter appears. He captioned it “12.16.22,” a date that also appears towards the end of the video.

Shortly after sharing his mysterious video, the singer born Abel Tesfaye retweeted the official account for the movie Avatar: The Way of Water, which included his initial post and added "#AvatarTheWayofWater x @theweeknd."

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM, which he dropped in early January, made Rolling Stone’s “The 100 Best Albums of 2022” list.

Beyond the music realm, the Weeknd is gearing up for the debut of HBO Max’s The Idol due out in 2023. He stars in the series he co-created with Reza Fahim, and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, and it also features Lily-Rose Depp.