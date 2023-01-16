The Weeknd Releases ‘Avatar 2’ Music Video ‘Nothing Is Lost’

The Weeknd released his latest music video for “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” the theme song from the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack.

Directed by Quentin Deronzier, the visual offers a brief glimpse of the singer shrouded in a blue haze before diving into a burst of fire and taking viewers through Pandora’s landscape — a fictional Earth-like moon in the Avatar sequel. In the video, the Na’vi (a humanoid species from Pandora) are forced into the water by a fire.

The track was penned by Abel Tesfaye (A.K.A. the Weeknd) and produced by his frequent collaborators Swedish House Mafia, along with composer Simon Franglen, who created the score for the film.

The Weeknd previously hinted at his involvement in the long-awaited sequel when he shared a 12-second teaser in December. The film has since broken several records including becoming the highest-grossing global release of 2022, surpassing “Top Gun: Maverick.” The film also amassed an estimated $1.7 billion worldwide, according to the studio, standing as the seventh highest grossing global release of a film.

The Weeknd is also gearing up for the debut of HBO Max’s The Idol due out in 2023. He is set to star in the series he co-created with Reza Fahim, and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson.