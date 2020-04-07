RS Charts: The Weeknd Holds Number One Spot on Artists 500 Chart

The Weeknd remained at the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the second week in a row as he pulled in 144.8 million streams for the week of March 27th through April 2nd.

The pop star’s latest album After Hours did just enough to stay at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 146,500 album-equivalent units to fend off 5 Seconds of Summer, who bowed at Number Two on that chart with 144,300 album units. Over on the Top 100 Songs chart, the Weeknd’s single “Blinding Lights” nabbed the top spot as well, garnering 22.7 million streams, while album cuts “Heartless” and “In Your Eyes” fell at Numbers 15 and 19 with 9.7 and 9.1 million song streams, respectively.

Falling in behind the Weeknd for the second straight week was Lil Uzi Vert, who pulled in 132.5 million song streams as his latest LP, Eternal Atake landed at Number Three on the RS 200, moving 85,000 album units and racking up 111.6 million song streams. Meanwhile, Post Malone, Drake and Youngboy Never Broke Again shuffled around the three, four and five spots, landing in that order while pulling in 73.2 million, 71.5 million and 70.6 million streams, respectively.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

Popular on Rolling Stone

The biggest shake-up in the Top 10 this week was the arrival of Dua Lipa, who flew to Number Nine with 53.9 million streams. Her latest album, Future Nostalgia, debuted at Number Four on the RS 200, moving 58,900 album units, while her single, “Don’t Stop Now,” rose to Number Three on the RS 100 with 14.6 million streams and album cut “Break My Heart” debuted at Number 11 with 8.9 million streams. PartyNextDoor also climbed the chart, landing at Number 11 with 50.5 million song streams as his new LP, PartyMobile, bowed at Number Nine on the RS200 after moving 39,700 album units.

Interestingly, the other two artists with big Top 10 debuts on the RS 200 failed to make much of a dent on the Artists 500 due to their reliance on actual sales as opposed to streaming. The aforementioned 5 Seconds of Summer, for instance, narrowly missed out on Number One on the RS 200 with their 68,900 album sales and 21.5 million streams, while landing at Number 30 on the Artists 500 with 30.2 million total song streams. Pearl Jam fell even lower, picking up 12.7 million song streams as they landed at Number 128 on the RS 500, though their new LP Gigaton bowed at Number Seven on the RS 200 thanks to a healthy 39,500 album sales.