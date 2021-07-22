Watch The Weeknd Join Ariana Grande in ‘Off the Table’ Live Video

Ariana Grande has shared a live performance video of her song “Off the Table,” featuring The Weeknd. Created for Vevo, the clip showcases the singer performing with her band on a grass-covered set, with The Weeknd joining midway through the track.

The performance is part of a collection of videos Grande has made with Vevo, built around songs from her latest album, Positions. The singer previously showcased her track “POV” for the series, as well as “Safety Net,” “My Hair” and “34 +35.”

“This series of Positions performances has been such a creative dream come true for me,” Grande wrote on Instagram. She added, “It quite literally takes a village to create something so special so I wanted to acknowledge and say thank you so much to everybody who gave their time and brought so much life to this music. It was such a privilege and gift to me.”

Grande released Positions last October, following 2018’s Sweetener and 2019’s Thank U, Next. She’s collaborated with The Weeknd several times in the past few years, both for her own releases and for his.

The Weeknd tapped Grande for a remix of “Save Your Tears,” a cut off his fourth studio album After Hours, in April, and the two artists later performed the song live at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The track marked the pair’s third collaboration following 2020’s “Off the Table” from Grande’s Positions and 2014’s “Love Me Harder” from Grande’s My Everything.