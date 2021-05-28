The Weeknd and Ariana Grande Perform ‘Save Your Tears’ at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ariana Grande joined The Weeknd for a rendition of the pair’s hit single “Save Your Tears” at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Performing for an audience at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, The Weeknd kicked off the song before Grande joined him onstage in front of a glittering background.

The Weeknd has recently been making the rounds at awards shows performing “Save Your Tears,” but this is the first time he’s been joined by Grande. The singer showcased the single at the Brit Awards earlier this month and offered a unique take on the song at the Billboard Music Awards in the parking lot.

The Weeknd tapped Grande for a remix of “Save Your Tears,” a cut off his fourth studio album After Hours, in April. The track marked the pair’s third collaboration following 2020’s “Off the Table” from Grande’s Positions and 2014’s “Love Me Harder from Grande’s My Everything.

Several other artists also performed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, including Doja Cat, Usher and Dan + Shay.







During the awards ceremony, Elton John was presented with the iHeartRadio Icon Award, while The Weeknd was named Male Artist of the Year. Other winners included Dua Lipa as Female Artist of the Year and Taylor Swift’s folklore as Best Pop Album.