The Weeknd Reschedules ‘After Hours’ Tour for 2021

The Weeknd has postponed his tour for After Hours to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trek in support of Abel Tesfaye’s fourth album was originally scheduled to kick off June 11th, 2020, in Vancouver, and will now start almost exactly one year later, on June 12th, 2020, in the same city.

A representative for the Weeknd has stated that all 2020 tickets will be honored for the new 2021 tour dates. New ticket purchases can be made at Ticketmaster. Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver will open for the Weeknd in North America, while Sabrina Claudio and Black Atlass will support his European shows.

The Weeknd released After Hours in March, and followed the album with a deluxe version in April. He’s also shared several remixes of After Hours tracks, including a Lil Uzi Vert remix of “Heartless” and a Major Lazer remix of “Blinding Lights.” The LP held the Number One slot on Rolling Stone‘s Top 200 Albums chart for three weeks, while “Blinding Lights” held the Number One spot on the Top 100 Songs chart for two straight weeks before being ousted by Drake’s “Toosie Slide.”

The Weeknd After Hours Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

June 12, 2021 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

June 13, 2021 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

June 15, 2021 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

June 17, 2021 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place

June 19, 2021 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 21, 2021 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 24, 2021 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena

June 25, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

June 27, 2021 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

June 28, 2021 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

June 30, 2021 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

July 2, 2021 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 4, 2021 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

July 6, 2021 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 7, 2021 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

July 9, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 12, 2021 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 13, 2021 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 15, 2021 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

July 16, 2021 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

July 19, 2021 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

July 22, 2021 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 23, 2021 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 25, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 27, 2021 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 29, 2021 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 30, 2021 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

August 1, 2021 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 3, 2021 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

August 4, 2021 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

August 6, 2021 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

August 8, 2021 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

August 10, 2021 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

August 13, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 14, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 15, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 18, 2021 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

August 19, 2021 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

August 21, 2021 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

August 22, 2021 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

August 24, 2021 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

August 25, 2021 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 28, 2021 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

August 29, 2021 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Arena

August 31, 2021 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

September 2, 2021 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden