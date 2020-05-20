The Weeknd Reschedules ‘After Hours’ Tour for 2021

The Weeknd has postponed his tour for After Hours to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trek in support of Abel Tesfaye’s fourth album was originally scheduled to kick off June 11th, 2020, in Vancouver, and will now start almost exactly one year later, on June 12th, 2020, in the same city.
A representative for the Weeknd has stated that all 2020 tickets will be honored for the new 2021 tour dates. New ticket purchases can be made at Ticketmaster. Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver will open for the Weeknd in North America, while Sabrina Claudio and Black Atlass will support his European shows.
The Weeknd released After Hours in March, and followed the album with a deluxe version in April. He’s also shared several remixes of After Hours tracks, including a Lil Uzi Vert remix of “Heartless” and a Major Lazer remix of “Blinding Lights.” The LP held the Number One slot on Rolling Stone‘s Top 200 Albums chart for three weeks, while “Blinding Lights” held the Number One spot on the Top 100 Songs chart for two straight weeks before being ousted by Drake’s “Toosie Slide.”
The Weeknd After Hours Rescheduled North American Tour Dates
June 12, 2021 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
June 13, 2021 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
June 15, 2021 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
June 17, 2021 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place
June 19, 2021 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 21, 2021 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 24, 2021 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena
June 25, 2021 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
June 27, 2021 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
June 28, 2021 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
June 30, 2021 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
July 2, 2021 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 4, 2021 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
July 6, 2021 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 7, 2021 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
July 9, 2021 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
July 12, 2021 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 13, 2021 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 15, 2021 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
July 16, 2021 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
July 19, 2021 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
July 22, 2021 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 23, 2021 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 25, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 27, 2021 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 29, 2021 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
July 30, 2021 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
August 1, 2021 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 3, 2021 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
August 4, 2021 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
August 6, 2021 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
August 8, 2021 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
August 10, 2021 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
August 13, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
August 14, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
August 15, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
August 18, 2021 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
August 19, 2021 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
August 21, 2021 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
August 22, 2021 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
August 24, 2021 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
August 25, 2021 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 28, 2021 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
August 29, 2021 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Arena
August 31, 2021 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
September 2, 2021 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden