The Weeknd Announces ‘After Hours’ Tour

The Weeknd (and his mustache) have announced an upcoming tour in support of his album After Hours, out March 20th via XO/Republic.
In addition to a huge U.K. and European arena tour in the fall, the Weeknd will kick off a North American run in June with two nights at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. The tour will take him through nearly 40 cities across the U.S. and Canada, ending with a final show at Madison Square Garden in New York on September 3rd.
Presale tickets for the tour will be spread across next week, with the earliest available beginning Tuesday, February 25th at 11:00 a.m. Presale tickets and times for each individual date are available at Ticketmaster.
This will be the first tour from the Weeknd, a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye, since 2017’s Starboy tour. In the lead-up to the After Hours release, he’s shared a string of singles including the title track, “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.”
He also appeared in the latest Safdie brothers film, Uncut Gems, starring as the 2012 version of himself alongside Adam Sandler. He and his mustache will appear as the musical guest on the March 7th episode of Saturday Night Live, with host Daniel Craig.
The Weeknd After Hours North American Tour Dates
June 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
June 14 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
June 17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
June 22 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Jun 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 2 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
July 4 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 7 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
July 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 15 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
July 16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 18 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
July 21 – Orlando, FL @ Anway Center
July 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
July 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 27 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 29 – Salt Lake City, URT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 31 – Portland, OR @ Yoga Center
August 1 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
August 3 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
August 4 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
August 6 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 8 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
August 9 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
August 11 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
August 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
August 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
August 19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
August 20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
August 22 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
August 23 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
August 25 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
August 26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
September 1 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
September 3 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden