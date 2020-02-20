The Weeknd Announces ‘After Hours’ Tour

The Weeknd (and his mustache) have announced an upcoming tour in support of his album After Hours, out March 20th via XO/Republic.

In addition to a huge U.K. and European arena tour in the fall, the Weeknd will kick off a North American run in June with two nights at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. The tour will take him through nearly 40 cities across the U.S. and Canada, ending with a final show at Madison Square Garden in New York on September 3rd.

Presale tickets for the tour will be spread across next week, with the earliest available beginning Tuesday, February 25th at 11:00 a.m. Presale tickets and times for each individual date are available at Ticketmaster.

This will be the first tour from the Weeknd, a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye, since 2017’s Starboy tour. In the lead-up to the After Hours release, he’s shared a string of singles including the title track, “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.”

He also appeared in the latest Safdie brothers film, Uncut Gems, starring as the 2012 version of himself alongside Adam Sandler. He and his mustache will appear as the musical guest on the March 7th episode of Saturday Night Live, with host Daniel Craig.

The Weeknd After Hours North American Tour Dates

June 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 14 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

June 17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

June 22 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Jun 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 2 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

July 4 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 7 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

July 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 15 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 18 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

July 21 – Orlando, FL @ Anway Center

July 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

July 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 27 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 29 – Salt Lake City, URT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 31 – Portland, OR @ Yoga Center

August 1 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

August 3 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

August 4 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

August 6 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 8 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

August 9 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

August 11 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

August 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

August 19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

August 20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

August 22 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

August 23 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

August 25 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

August 26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 28 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

September 1 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

September 3 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden