The Weeknd Sets ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ North American Stadium Tour

The Weeknd has finally detailed the new dates for his long-postponed North American tour, with the singer set to embark on his first-ever stadium tour this summer.
The first leg of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour begins July 8 with a hometown gig at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. After that, Abel Tesfaye will return to the football stadium confines of his Super Bowl halftime performance for 17 more shows at NFL venues spanning from Philadelphia to Los Angeles.
The Weeknd’s trek, then the After Hours World Tour, was originally set for 2020 and then postponed until 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic; it was next rescheduled for early 2022 before the Weeknd opted to push the dates back again in order to bring his live experience to football stadiums.
Now dubbed the After Hours Til Dawn tour to incorporate his new LP Dawn FM, the first leg of the jaunt will now also feature Doja Cat as special guest. Check out the Weeknd’s site for ticket information.
The Weeknd Tour Dates
July 8 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
July 16 – New York, NY @ Metlife Stadium
July 21 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
July 24 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
July 27 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
July 30 – Washington, DC @ FedexField
August 4 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
August 6 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
August 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 14 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
August 18 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
August 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
August 23 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
August 25 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
August 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
September 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium