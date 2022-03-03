The Weeknd Sets ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ North American Stadium Tour

The Weeknd has finally detailed the new dates for his long-postponed North American tour, with the singer set to embark on his first-ever stadium tour this summer.

The first leg of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour begins July 8 with a hometown gig at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. After that, Abel Tesfaye will return to the football stadium confines of his Super Bowl halftime performance for 17 more shows at NFL venues spanning from Philadelphia to Los Angeles.

The Weeknd’s trek, then the After Hours World Tour, was originally set for 2020 and then postponed until 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic; it was next rescheduled for early 2022 before the Weeknd opted to push the dates back again in order to bring his live experience to football stadiums.

Now dubbed the After Hours Til Dawn tour to incorporate his new LP Dawn FM, the first leg of the jaunt will now also feature Doja Cat as special guest. Check out the Weeknd’s site for ticket information.

The Weeknd Tour Dates

July 8 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 16 – New York, NY @ Metlife Stadium

July 21 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

July 24 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 27 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

July 30 – Washington, DC @ FedexField

August 4 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

August 6 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

August 18 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

August 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

August 23 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

August 25 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

August 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

September 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium